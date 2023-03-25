Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Logan Stillwell of Fredericksburg, assigned to the aircraft intermediate maintenance department of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, checks the wiring of an su-80 attachment for an F/A 18 Super Hornet. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise, an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.