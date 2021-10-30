Fredericksburg native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s 'Silent Service'

Fredericksburg native Lt. j.g. Andrew Heinlein is serving aboard USS Tennessee, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Heinlein, a 2018 Virginia Military Institute graduate, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I joined the Navy because of my family,” said Heinlein. “My great grandfather served in World War II, and both my parents were in the military. I wanted to be on submarines, specifically, because they allow me to interact with the enlisted more.”

Today, Heinlein is a division officer, responsible for the division and reporting to the department head.

According to Heinlein, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Fredericksburg.

“I learned to be patient and know that everything takes its time,” said Heinlein. “Not everything is going to be super quick.”

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.