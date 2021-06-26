Fredericksburg native working hard to achieve her dreams

Nayjah Mickens of Fredericksburg is the current Miss Virginia Jr. High. Competing in pageants since she was 8 years old, she has held more than 30 titles, including two state titles and a national title.

Nayjah is an actress, singer and runway model. She has been working in the entertainment industry for four years, working on TV shows, independent movies and commercials. Nayjah is currently filming a TV series.

She has walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, Atlanta Fashion Week, NC Fashion Week, and in Las Vegas. She recently finished recording and filming her second music video. Her album will be released later this year.

In March, Nayjah was invited by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to their house for the Grammys and was able to be there with them as Legend won another award.

When she is not working, Nayjah is serving in her church, Union Bell Baptist Church. She is a youth mentor for Lead Strong Mentoring, serving in the homeless shelters and anywhere else there is a need.

Through everything that Nayjah does, she maintains honor roll in her school work. She understands that her education is important.

She will compete for the national title of Miss Jr. High America. Afterward, she will fly to Los Angeles for the summer to pursue her dreams.