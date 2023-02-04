Every year, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Enterprising Women chooses a different, local nonprofit and raises money throughout the year at its quarterly events. On Jan. 17, CNEW presented the 2022 nonprofit of the year, Empowerhouse, with a $9,000 check.

The chamber is proud of all the hard work, dedication and passion that went into the four events that took place this year as part of the fundraising effort. The Women’s Symposium, Fashion Show, Wine & Nine, and annual Silent Auction and Awards are all incredibly important initiatives that help to empower and inspire women in our community. The $9,000 check presented to Empowerhouse is a testament to the work that CNEW puts in and the impact that it has in our community.