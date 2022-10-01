Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank marks 40 years of community service

On Sept. 24, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank marked 40 years of community service through an open house event that featured community partner vendors, food tastings, a hunger simulation exercise, children’s activities, educational opportunities, volunteer experiences, facility tours and the distribution of fresh produce.

The event was attended by approximately 150 people, with Kristi Black, district director for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and several members of the local management team for Weis Markets among the special guests in attendance.

Partnerships highlighted during the event were the dozens of food distribution agency partnerships used by the food bank to distribute commodities to those in need across the region, as well as other community services such as the Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity, the Fredericksburg Bookmobile, Downtown Greens, Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, the YMCA, Impact King George, Stafford County Public Schools, AARP Virginia, the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic and Thunder 104.5.

Informational posters throughout the facility tour helped highlight the diverse programming delivered by the food bank throughout Planning District 16, namely children’s feeding programs, senior feeding programs and support activities like a mobile pantry, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) enrollment and OrderAhead, an online ordering service for food commodities. The posters also traced some of the historical highlights that have marked the food bank’s growth in 40 years from supply distribution originally measured in tens of thousands of annual meals to a distribution of more than 6 million meals in 2020.