Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank’s Turkeys & Toys Holiday Distribution set for Saturday

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will host its second annual Turkeys & Toys distribution to provide families in need of holiday season support an opportunity to receive food for holiday meals and toys for Christmas. The event will be a drive-through event on Saturday in the parking lot of Virginia Credit Union Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has a goal of supplying at least 500 families with turkeys and toys.

There is no pre-registration required, and the Food Bank does anticipate being able to provide more than 500 families with food assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. There certainly will be enough turkeys and toys to provide those items to at least 500 families, but depending on the number who attend the event, the supply of turkeys and toys may be exhausted before the drive-through line ends.

The Food Bank has received support from several area sponsors to be able to conduct the event, most notably Giant and Shady Brook Farms which have provided donated turkeys, as well as Toys for Tots and Pet Smart, which provided donated toys with the assistance of the Rappahannock Office on Youth.

“The Turkeys and Toys event is our most significant holiday food distribution,” said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. “Our experience in providing food assistance across the region throughout the year has shown us we can anticipate an exceptionally large number of families needing this level of assistance during the holiday season. Thanks to our community’s commitment to helping, we are privileged to be in a position to offer strong support again this holiday season.”

Those needing more information about the Turkeys & Toys event can visit the Food Bank’s website at fredfood.org or call 540/371-7666.