Fredericksburg Rescue recognizes members for exceptional dedication

Tony Talbert, public information officer and NREMT provider/operator, ran duty for 812 hours. As the squad’s public information officer, Talbert manages all social media presence. He is a field training officer and an exceptional tattoo artist whose talents are unprecedented as a provider and as an artist.

Alysa Drummond, NREMT/operator, ran duty for 803 hours. Drummond is a released operator/driver and is working on being released as an attended in charge/provider. She runs most of her duties during the overnight shift and works as a telehealth technician during the day.

Andrew Segovia, sergeant for delta platoon and NREMT provider/operator, ran duty for 780 hours. Segovia has been a sergeant for three years, and he lives and breathes EMS and pre-hospital care. He is an employee with an area medical transport company and one of the rescue squad’s best airway instructors.