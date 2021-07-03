Fredericksburg Rescue Squad installs new chief

On June 21, Fredericksburg Rescue Squad’s outgoing Chief/President Richard Depathy formally installed incoming Chief/President Peri Duncan to her new position.

Chief Duncan was elected to the position by the volunteer members of Fredericksburg Rescue Squad on June 1.

Duncan is a nationally registered emergency medical technician–paramedic. She has been a volunteer since 2007 and has gained a wealth of experience and achieved her certification as paramedic.

Additionally, Duncan has her master’s degree as an educator and is a paramedic with the Bureau Operational Medical Program within the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Fredericksburg Rescue Squad is an all-volunteer pre-hospital EMS provider in Fredericksburg.

The squad provides training opportunities as an emergency medical technician and an emergency vehicle operator to all incoming members.

If you would like to join the third oldest emergency medical organization in Virginia, visit fxbgrescue.org, click on the tab Join Us; or send an email to info@fxbgrescue.org.