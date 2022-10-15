Fredericksburg residents add flowers to the fight against Alzheimer’s

If you were walking around downtown Fredericksburg on Saturday, Oct. 8, you probably came upon people walking with large, brightly colored flowers. They were among the more than 600 participants in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. These were the Promise Flowers, orange for those who support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s, yellow for those who support or care for someone with the disease, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease and blue for those living with someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Michael Trivett, owner of Trivett’s Furniture and local and regional Ashley Furniture Homestores, said for him it was personal. “My grandmother, mother, mother-in-law and my brother-in-law’s mother have all passed away from this terrible disease. Those of us who are touched by it know we go through the death of this loved one twice; first it’s the death of the mind, and then second, it’s the death of the body,” Trivett, a Hope Sponsor this year, along with Richmond Ford, said. He and his companies provided a Purple Mattress to Terry Ryan, who raised $3,545 in the last 30 days. Why the mattress? Trivett explained, “In the furniture business for many years, my brother, Danny, and I do a lot of studying of the science of sleep. Health is wealth, and sleep is health. A good night’s sleep is the single most important thing you can do for your quality of health.”

The Trivett’s and Ashley team raised $6,480 for Alzheimer’s. Ed Ronckovitz was top fundraiser, generating $7100 overall. This year’s top fundraising team was Memories Matter Colonial Beach Walk the Point for Alzheimer’s, generating $13,347 to the cause. Other supporters included members of the Fredericksburg Regional Society of Human Resource Managers: Teresa West, Amy White, Donya Jenkins, Korey Rae, CoreyAnne McNulty and Christian Cannedy.

Currently in the U.S., more than 6 million people live with Alzheimer’s. More than 11 million individuals are serving as their unpaid caregivers. As the prevalence of this disease continues to grow, the cost of care is escalating into the $100s of billions. Lisa Greenlee, association director, explained the need for the walk to raise research funding. “Alzheimer’s is destroying our families, our finances and our future, and it’s time to end it. The money raised for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps the association to continue to provide critical care and support services like the 24/7 helpline, our online and in-person education programs and the resource-rich web site ALZ.org. Your efforts also help the association continue its work as the leading voice of Alzheimer’s, rallying a nationwide network of advocates to speak up for the needs and rights of those facing this disease. Ultimately, the end of Alzheimer’s will come through research. Currently, the association is investing over $310 million to more than 950 projects in 48 countries. It’s truly a global effort, and one day we will end this disease, and we will do it together.”

Greenlee announced that just in the past week, a new treatment, Lecanemab, in Phase 3, but not yet approved by the FDA, showed a 27% reduction in cognitive decline in people living with early Alzheimer’s disease. “By the time of Walk for Alzheimer’s 2023, we want this drug and others to be available in doctor’s offices.”

Staff partner Sandy Grady added, “My grandmother had this disease over 20 years ago, and it was devastating to see this person that I knew and loved and did things with slowly deteriorate and at the end not know who you are.” It was clear in Fredericksburg that the daughters, sons, grandchildren and friends of Alzheimer patients are determined to shine a bright light on the disease and work together to generate the funds necessary to stop this debilitating disease. To donate, go to alz.org; for help, call the hotline 1-800-272-3900.