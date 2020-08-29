Fredericksburg Rotary Club awards scholarships

The Fredericksburg Rotary Club has announced its 2020 Robert A. Kispaugh Scholarship award winners. Each scholar was selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service.
The 2020 class of scholars who will receive scholarships includes Gabrielle Acors from Spotsylvania High School who will attend Germanna Community College, Aisling Berrios from Stafford High School who will attend the University of Mary Washington, Natalie Buchanan from Spotsylvania High School who will attend the University of Mary Washington, Skyla Humphreys from Massaponax High School who will attend Virginia Tech, and Alex Kolar from James Monroe High School who will attend the College of William & Mary.
Two additional scholarships were awarded to the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation, allowing the college to select worthy recipients. This year the Fredericksburg Rotary Club awarded $27,500 in college scholarships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!