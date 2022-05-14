Fredericksburg senior awarded P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Katie Fidler, a senior at James Monroe High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BZ of Fredericksburg.

Ranked first in her class, Fidler is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Program candidate, Monroe Scholar, National Honor Society officer, American Legion Auxiliary Virginia Girls State delegate, VA House of Delegates page, Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month and recipient of multiple awards within the IB program itself. Fidler is also a four-year member of the varsity swimming, lacrosse and cross-country teams and current captain for the latter two.

Service is a priority for Fidler. She has founded or co-founded multiple clubs and projects that have served needs within the school and greater community to include Jayem Pals within James Monroe School and Cheer Project with Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice. Since 2018, she has participated in planning, fundraising and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ceili Leahy Day of Service, where she served as the 2020 inspirational speaker. Fidler also participated in her high school’s Jackets United mentoring program.

A member of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, Fidler has served as a deacon and participated in choir, congregational retreat and youth planning, youth group and volunteering at food pantries.

Fidler will attend The University of Virginia in the fall as both a Jefferson Scholar and Rodman Scholar (UVA Engineering Honors Program), studying environmental engineering.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. Chapter BZ has been part of the Fredericksburg community since its organization in 2014. To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and to see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit PEOinternational.org.