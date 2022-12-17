Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office hosts inaugural Shop with A Cop for seniors

The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Scott Foster, recently held its inaugural Shop with a Cop for Seniors program. In an effort to become more active in the community, the sheriff’s office partnered with the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Adult Protective Services Division and Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 to plan the event, organized by Deputy Sheila Jones.

The project started with a goal of $1,000, meant to help 10 senior citizens with holiday shopping. But with multiple generous donations, the project quickly grew, and the team was able to help 43 seniors at $200 per person.

Darin and Kerry O’Shields of Big O’s Charity Bike Nights volunteered to feature Shop with a Cop for Seniors as its selected charity for the month of October. Through the donations of their charitable followers, whom they called The Faithful Alumni, $5,100 was added to the donation. Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 raised its donation to $2,500. The Knights of Pythias, Fredericksburg Lodge 22 also donated $2,500.

On Dec. 10, local senior citizens were transported to Central Park Walmart by Healthy Generations Agency on Aging to shop. Each senior was escorted through the store by a member of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, a social service worker, a member of the Elks or a member of the Knights of Pythias.