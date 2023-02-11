Officers with the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets in style with a new patrol car design.

The modern design incorporates the city’s branded graphic, the Sheriff’s Office iconic badge, and the colors yellow and black. The new look represents the city of Fredericksburg brand with the oversized graphic X as a reference to FXBG and the city’s tagline, “Where it all comes together.”

While only three patrol cars have been updated with the new look, the department plans to add the design to vehicles that will be acquired in the future.

Fredericksburg Sheriff Scott Foster said, “Our office is excited to show our support in the city’s efforts to bring unity to our community by including the FXBG graphics on our vehicles. Our office has received many positive comments from the community who like the new design. These new graphics catch people’s attention, and being noticed out and about in the community is important to me and to our deputies.”

The city began its rebranding efforts in 2018, at the request of Fredericksburg City Council, who sought a new brand to best reflect Fredericksburg’s identity as an historic, 21st century city. Finalized in 2020, the new brand is being implemented on vehicles, signage and more. For more information, visit fredericksburgva.gov.