The Fredericksburg SPCA has appointed Laurie Webb as its executive director. Webb brings with her an extensive background in leadership, project management and organizational growth during her more than 35 years working in dynamic environments throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C. Supporting the human-animal bond has been an important theme in Webb’s life from an early age, and joining the Fredericksburg SPCA’s leadership team is a unique opportunity to turn her passion into purpose.

“Words cannot express my excitement about joining the Fred SPCA. This is an amazing team of smart and dedicated individuals who have built spectacular programs designed to save and protect our animal friends,” says Webb. “I am both humbled and honored to step into the role, and I vow to be a worthy steward of this wonderful organization and to continue the mission of saving lives, educating and lowering barriers for our pet-owning community.”

Webb does not anticipate her role with the non-profit to be only about the here and now of animal welfare. Recognizing the passion within an already existing team, Webb is keen to use her proven skills as a gifted collaborator to effectively bring together stakeholders and nurture and guide young leaders through advanced-level mentorship. A significant consideration for the continued growth of the Fredericksburg SPCA comes during its 80-year celebration of being open and operational within the region.

Since 1943, the Fredericksburg SPCA has been committed to ending animal suffering through education, adoption and advocacy. From its earliest days as a house-turned-shelter to its current 25,000-square-foot facility, the Fredericksburg SPCA has expanded to be more than just a shelter for homeless animals, now offering veterinary care, behavior classes and youth education programs. A look into the past, present and most importantly, the future during its 80th anniversary will not only be celebratory but paramount in directing the strategic plans that Webb will lead.

The Fredericksburg SPCA will host several upcoming events that invite the community to celebrate and support its mission. Its annual kickball tournament in partnership with the Rappahannock Rugby Club is April 23. Fore! the Animals Golf Tournament will be held in May at Fredericksburg Country Club. The Rescue Run 5K, part of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club Grand Prix Series, is June 11. The eighth annual Fur Ball Gala, which is set to be the main 80th-year celebration, will be held in August. To learn more about these events and the mission of the Fredericksburg SPCA, visit fredspca.org.