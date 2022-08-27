Free Clinic of Culpeper gets Little Free Library

By CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

A valuable investment in childhood literacy, a Little Free Library was recently installed at the Free Clinic of Culpeper.

“This project started when one of our patients suggested to us many of our families do not have access to books and reading materials, particularly books with diverse representation and bilingual books,” Free Clinic patient coordinator Becca Buncie said.

It sparked her interest in making children’s books available for clients.

“It all came together in such a wonderful way,” Free Clinic Director Tammy LaGraffe added.

“Around the same time, I met Culpeper resident Sarah Taylor, who expressed interest in doing a volunteer project for the clinic. It turned out that Sarah and Becca are neighbors, and the free little library idea became a project,” LaGraffe said in a statement.

A member of Culpeper Rotary, Taylor received donations from the club to purchase materials.

Her husband, Chris, constructed the library.

The Taylor family also signed up for the local branch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. They requested books in Spanish to donate to the project.

Friends donated, as did others such as Sharon Clark of Pepperberries, a shop on East Davis Street in Culpeper’s downtown historic district.

The library’s Aug. 4 unveiling was part of a Healthy Living program, a monthly series at the clinic focusing on health initiatives of interest to the community. For August, its theme was family health.

Powell Wellness Center fitness instructor Kelly Rozwadowski led families in short fitness routines, and healthy snacks were available.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the mission of building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.

Anyone may choose a book from a library, and books may be returned to the clinic’s library or shared with others.

During the unveiling at the Free Clinic, Buncie shared that more than half of U.S. children—13 million—will not hear a bedtime story tonight.

Two out of every three children living in poverty have no books to call their own, she said.

Children growing up in homes without books are, on average, three years behind their peers academically.

More than 36 million U.S. adults cannot read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level, Buncie said.

She emphasized the many benefits of reading—reducing stress, promoting relaxation, improving vocabulary, writing skills, concentration and memory, enhancing knowledge, and increasing imagination and creativity.

“The clinic’s Little Free Library books are available to anyone who wants to come by, and everyone can play a role in keeping the library stocked with good reading material,” Buncie said.

On Aug. 16, a staffer from the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, stopped by the clinic to drop off some books. The lawmaker’s office had received surplus books from the Library of Congress to be donated.

“When we heard the clinic had started a free library, we knew just where to take them!” a staffer posted.

This is the Free Clinic’s 30th year of serving Culpeper County residents who do not have health insurance and meet income guidelines.

The clinic provides confidential medical care for residents 18 and older, providing non-emergency treatment for many types of illnesses, both acute and chronic—such as diabetes or heart disease.

Its patients have opportunities to learn about prevention, management of weight control, and hypertension. A licensed pharmacy provides non-opioid prescription medications.

The clinic enables patients to connect with other resources to help them meet their health and wellness goals. Visit freeclinicofculpeper.org.