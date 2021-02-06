Free tax preparation available across area through AARP and Rappahannock United Way

AARP and Rappahannock United Way offer free tax preparation through April 15. COVID-19 restrictions will affect these programs, and appointments should be made in advance as walk-ins will not be accommodated.
Beginning in mid-February, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Essex and Caroline counties. Call your nearest location now to obtain information packets and appointments. Library-based sites may open later than mid-February due to COVID library closures. Appointments will run through April 15, consistent with site hours.
The AARP Tax Aide program provides free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training. Space restrictions and fewer volunteers will significantly restrict the number of returns prepared this season. Those with Adjusted Gross Incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP volunteers focus on those truly needing these services. AARP membership is not required.
New procedures will be in place for purposes of safety and efficiency of tax preparation. A tax packet must be obtained and filled out prior to making the in-person appointment. All tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13624-C) completely filled out and signed before the appointment can begin. Masks are required without exception for appointments in person. Hours and days vary by location, and procedures for appointments will be provided when the appointment is made. No walk-in appointments are available at any site.
- Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Fredericksburg. Open Mondays and Saturdays. 540/372-1144.
- Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Fredericksburg. Currently closed; will take appointments on Wednesdays and Fridays when it reopens. 540/785-9267.
- Snow Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Open Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 540/507-7565.
- Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St., Orange. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, possibly some Wednesdays. 540/661-5475.
- Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, Lake of the Woods, Orange. Open Fridays and Saturdays. 540/268-8837.
- Culpeper Senior Center, 710 U.S. Ave., Culpeper. Open Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540/317-0539.
- Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Open Wednesday and Thursdays. 804/443-4945.
- Caroline County Library, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford (Bowling Green). Currently closed; will take Friday appointments when it reopens. 804/633-5455.
Tax season also looks a little different at Rappahannock United Way this year.
In order to ensure the safety of its tax clients, volunteers and staff, Rappahannock United Way’s free tax program is virtual.
Households that made $80,000 or less in 2020 can file taxes for free through the Rappahannock United Way Free Tax Program. Although RUW’s program can assist with most returns, it must follow IRS guidelines and cannot prepare certain types of returns.
If you require assistance filing your taxes online, a certified Rappahannock United Way tax team preparer can assist you virtually via drop-off appointments. For the safety of clients, volunteers and staff, these appointments are 100 percent contactless.
All tax documentation must be ready at the time of the drop-off appointment. A tax preparer will scan your documents at drop-off and return them to you in your car.
Forms to gather include: income forms (W2, 1099s); unemployment forms (1099g), if applicable; photo ID for each person filing; Social Security card for each person filing and all dependents; and household health insurance coverage information (1095s). If households select Married Filing Jointly, both parties must be present to sign the return prior to filing.
Walk-ins and drop-offs without an appointment will not be accepted.
For more information on the contactless drop-off appointment process or to make an appointment, email taxhelp@rappahannockunitedway.org, or call 540/373-0041, ext. 300.
For more information on the Rappahannock United Way Free Tax Program or to file your taxes, visit ruwfreetaxes.org.