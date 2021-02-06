Free tax preparation available across area through AARP and Rappahannock United Way

AARP and Rappahannock United Way offer free tax preparation through April 15. COVID-19 restrictions will affect these programs, and appointments should be made in advance as walk-ins will not be accommodated.

Beginning in mid-February, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Essex and Caroline counties. Call your nearest location now to obtain information packets and appointments. Library-based sites may open later than mid-February due to COVID library closures. Appointments will run through April 15, consistent with site hours.

The AARP Tax Aide program provides free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training. Space restrictions and fewer volunteers will significantly restrict the number of returns prepared this season. Those with Adjusted Gross Incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP volunteers focus on those truly needing these services. AARP membership is not required.