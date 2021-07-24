Freedom Mission focuses on global human trafficking

Freedom Society, a gift shop and tea room in downtown Fredericksburg, plans events on Friday as part of the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

While the U.N. has set aside the day to focus on the global slave trade, Freedom Society works daily to bring awareness of the issue, said Nicole Robyn, owner. The shop carries gifts made by survivors of human trafficking in the United States and around the world to create sustainable employment opportunities for them.

Freedom Society also serves treats, lunch and high tea, “all with the goal of profits being given to anti-trafficking organizations working with children,” Robyn said. This year, the shop launched a monthly membership to give others a way to fight against trafficking.

“We are a modern take on an Abolition Society locally here in Fredericksburg,” Robyn said. “We love connecting with our community over a cup of tea and making an impact at the same time.”

On July 30, the shop will host an in-person and online “Lunch and Learn” which will provide more information on ways to combat human trafficking. At 2 p.m., it will hold its first “Just Dessert,” which will become a monthly event.