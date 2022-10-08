 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FREJUS: Delegation visits Woman's Club of Fredericksburg

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg were visited by a delegation from our sister city, Frejus, France, at its general meeting held at the Dorothy Hart Community Center on Sept. 21. A beautifully framed document, “Declaration of the Rights of Woman and of the Female Citizen” written in Sept. 14, 1791, was presented to Marie Thomas, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, by Sister City visitors Maryse and Phillippe Rigoulot.

