Friends celebrate Fauquier woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade

Phoebe Patton has witnessed a lot of things during more than a century on this Earth, but what she didn’t see coming was a drive-by parade in honor of her 106th birthday on Sept. 22.

“It was a total surprise to Mom,” said her daughter, Ann Garmon.

Long-time family friend Joann McCarthy organized the event, which included about 10 friends who drove up Patton’s long, paved driveway into the former dairy farm near Midland in southern Fauquier County.

Each vehicle stopped at a basket at the gate post to deposit their cards and throw birthday kisses to Patton, who watched from her wheelchair on the porch. Then, she waved and thanked each one for thinking of her.

Three generations of one family—Phyllis Dodson, her daughter, Karen Whitman, and Whitman’s 8-year-old grandson, Caiden—came with a bouquet of balloons. Others brought homemade posters and signs addressed to “Ms. Phoebe,” a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“Mom is amazing,” Garmon said, adding she continues to be in good health and to enjoy regular outings to the drive-thru at Chick-Fil-A in Warrenton. Some years ago, the owner gave her free food for life. “Little did he know how many years that would be.”