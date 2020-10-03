Friends celebrate Fauquier woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade

Phoebe Patton has witnessed a lot of things during more than a century on this Earth, but what she didn’t see coming was a drive-by parade in honor of her 106th birthday on Sept. 22.
“It was a total surprise to Mom,” said her daughter, Ann Garmon.
Long-time family friend Joann McCarthy organized the event, which included about 10 friends who drove up Patton’s long, paved driveway into the former dairy farm near Midland in southern Fauquier County.
Each vehicle stopped at a basket at the gate post to deposit their cards and throw birthday kisses to Patton, who watched from her wheelchair on the porch. Then, she waved and thanked each one for thinking of her.
Three generations of one family—Phyllis Dodson, her daughter, Karen Whitman, and Whitman’s 8-year-old grandson, Caiden—came with a bouquet of balloons. Others brought homemade posters and signs addressed to “Ms. Phoebe,” a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
“Mom is amazing,” Garmon said, adding she continues to be in good health and to enjoy regular outings to the drive-thru at Chick-Fil-A in Warrenton. Some years ago, the owner gave her free food for life. “Little did he know how many years that would be.”
Patton also still plays a mean game of checkers, according to her daughter. Six years ago, she was featured in a story in The Free Lance–Star, which chronicled the way she set a trap for those she played against during monthly social gatherings at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. At the time, she said she wasn’t as good as she used to be, but later showed she didn’t miss much.
During the 2014 interview, her daughter, Sally Baffa, was talking about how many cards Patton had received when she hit the century mark.
“I think she got 107 cards for her birthday,” Baffa said.
“It was 109,” Patton called out from the next room.
As is the case with most of the older set, the pandemic has limited her outings to trips to the doctors’ office—and for chicken sandwiches. Her family members and caregivers make it possible for Patton to stay at home, on the picturesque 601-acre farm where she and her late husband, Woodrow, lived from the time they married in 1939.
“Mom is a treasure and a blessing,” Garmon said. “How fortunate we are to have her with us.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!