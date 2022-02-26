Friends of Dragon Run readies for paddle trips

Registration for spring Dragon Run paddle trips opens Tuesday at 9 a.m. The paddle trips are conducted by Friends of Dragon Run in the spring, summer and fall, weather permitting.

This year’s spring paddle season will begin April 15 and end May 16. Trips will be conducted every day except Wednesdays, which are reserved for group paddles. Each trip will accommodate eight guests.

Paddle trips will begin at Big Island, a FODR property located in King and Queen County. The trips will leave from and return to the same location where guests parked their cars. This is a round trip paddle, and the upstream paddling may be strenuous at times. Individuals must be vaccinated to participate in one of the paddle trips.

Jeff Wright, FODR president, noted, “Spring is a wonderful time to paddle the Dragon. The bald cypress will be getting their needles and we will see spring flowers such as spatter dock and others. The highlights of these trips are sightings of the prothonotary warbler. It breeds along the Dragon in early spring and migrates to Central and South America around July.”

Dragon Run is a unique ecosystem that stretches 40 miles from Powcan to the Piankatank River. Most access points to Dragon Run are on private property which has helped protect this pristine swamp and contributed to the unique habitat and abundance of wildlife.

Friends of Dragon Run is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to preserving and protecting the entire Dragon Run wilderness area. One way to achieve this goal is to offer the public an opportunity to experience this unique habitat. Paddle trips are also a primary fundraiser for FODR, and the organization requests a $50 donation at the time of registration. Paddle guests are provided with a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Volunteers assist guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies guests to point out the natural beauty and answer questions.

Reservations fill quickly. Visit DragonRun.org for more information and to sign up.