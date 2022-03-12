Friends of Dragon Run recognizes Teta Kain and Grant Ballard with highest award

The Bald Cypress award is the highest level of recognition made by Friends of Dragon Run. In the group’s more than 36-year history, only a few Bald Cypress awards have been made. FODR is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Dragon Run. The Bald Cypress award recognizes a member’s superior contributions to FODR and his or her achievements in protecting and preserving the Dragon Run watershed. In 2021, FODR awarded two Bald Cypress awards—one to Teta Kain and the other to U. Grant Ballard.

Who hasn’t at least heard of Teta Kain? This tiny but colossal woman has been the engine behind FODR and its paddle seasons for more than 25 years. She amassed the first fleet of kayaks and with FODR member Gordon Page began taking people down the Dragon. Back in the day, Kain did it all—accepted the paddle trip registrations, collected payments, met paddlers at the Food Lion parking lot in Saluda and took them to Mascot where they parked their cars, and then shuttled them to the Big Island launch site. Plus, she was the paddle lead and narrator for the paddle trips.

Amazingly, she did all of this every day during the spring paddle season up until the last few years when additional members volunteered to help. Kain is also widely known for her knowledge of birds, butterflies, spiders and mushrooms. Most of all, she is known as the Empress of the Dragon for her unflagging love of and devotion to Dragon Run.

U. Grant Ballard, a FODR founding member, has worked behind the scenes for nearly four decades. Every year, he prepares FODR’s Form 990. The IRS requires all tax-exempt organizations to file this form annually. Preparing the 990 is rigorous and requires meticulous attention to FODR’s financial and other records.

Ballard began preparing the form for FODR as soon as its non-profit application as a tax-exempt entity was approved in 1990 and has been there for Friends of Dragon Run ever since.

Ballard is retiring from his volunteer position with FODR, and its members will miss his expert wisdom and guidance in financial areas as well as his devotion to Dragon Run.