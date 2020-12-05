FUNDRAISER: Fawn Lake Garden Club's calendar supports Wilderness Community Church food pantry

Fawn Lake Garden Club has donated a check for more than $1,000 to the Wilderness Community Church food pantry in Spotsylvania County. The donation represents all the proceeds from the Front Doors of Fawn Lake 2021 calendar that the club produced, with sponsorship from Fawn Lake Realty Company, and private donations. Food pantry volunteers deserve much more than a round of applause and include Gwen Branish, Linda Standiford, Vicki Thorpe, Debbie and Rusty Dennen, Paula Fincham, Vicki Rogers, Lisa LaCasse, Pastor Kang and many others. For more information about the food pantry, how to volunteer or donate, contact Debbie Dennen at 540/841-2819.