 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNDRAISER: Fawn Lake Garden Club's calendar supports Wilderness Community Church food pantry
0 comments

FUNDRAISER: Fawn Lake Garden Club's calendar supports Wilderness Community Church food pantry

  • 0
FUNDRAISER: Fawn Lake Garden Club's calendar supports Wilderness Community Church food pantry

Fawn Lake Garden Club donates more than $1,000 to the Wilderness Community Church food pantry in Spotsylvania County.

Fawn Lake Garden Club has donated a check for more than $1,000 to the Wilderness Community Church food pantry in Spotsylvania County. The donation represents all the proceeds from the Front Doors of Fawn Lake 2021 calendar that the club produced, with sponsorship from Fawn Lake Realty Company, and private donations. Food pantry volunteers deserve much more than a round of applause and include Gwen Branish, Linda Standiford, Vicki Thorpe, Debbie and Rusty Dennen, Paula Fincham, Vicki Rogers, Lisa LaCasse, Pastor Kang and many others. For more information about the food pantry, how to volunteer or donate, contact Debbie Dennen at 540/841-2819.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations
Announcements

Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $66,000 to four local organizations including Capital Caring, Stafford Food Security, Stafford County Public Schools and G3 Community Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for support everywhere,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are proud to donate funds to four outstanding organizations that are doing so much to help those in our community with various immediate needs.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert