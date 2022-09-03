 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNDRAISER: "Miss Piggy" returns to promote BBQ at Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern in Heathsville

“Miss Piggy,” the porcine smoker and barbecue ambassador for Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville, has returned to her street-side location to promote the tavern’s “Fun & Games” barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Created in 1992 by Sid and Penny Mace of Reedville, and their son, Charlie, Miss Piggy worked a short stint on the barbecue circuit before retiring to the shade of the Maces’ barn. Five years ago, Miss Piggy began an advertising career, promoting barbecue fundraisers at the tavern. But in 2019, she looked a little tired, so Sid and Penny spruced her up.

After a lay-off due to COVID restrictions, Miss Piggy has returned to work on Route 360, where she advertises this year’s fundraiser.

Tickets are $45 each, or $85 for two, and include Sid’s famous pulled pork, BBQ sausage and chicken, plus sides, appetizers and desserts. Cash bar for beer and wine. Local band Cougar Flash will perform hits from the 1970s and ’80s.

Purchase tickets at rhhtfoundationinc.org, or in the Tavern Gift Shoppe, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the tavern, a nonprofit historic landmark located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville.

For more information, call 804/580-3377.

