FUNDRAISER: REC brings cheer to Loisann’s Tree Trail

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative works hard to keep the lights on, but that goes beyond the flip of a switch. To help Loisann’s Hope House further its mission to end the cycle of homelessness in the Rappahannock region, REC sponsored two trails of Loisann’s Trees of Hope fundraiser.

The community was able view the tree exhibit at the Ashley Homestore Outlet Showroom in Cosner’s Corner and participate in a silent online auction on Dec. 5.

The 2020 tree trail fundraiser raised more than $45,000. “The format worked out perfectly to allow people to remain socially distant and view the trees, and the virtual live auction went off well,” said Audra Bielke, Loisann’s events and development officer. “We absolutely could not have held this event without the support of our community sponsors this year.”