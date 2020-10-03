FUNDRAISER: Rio Car Wash donates $6,567 to Empowerhouse

Rio Car Wash recently held a fundraiser to benefit Empowerhouse, a nonprofit that provides confidential domestic violence assistance in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline. The fundraiser was held at both of Rio’s Fredericksburg area locations, and 100 percent of all single car wash sales went to benefit Empowerhouse.

The wash has donated more than $25,000 to Empowerhouse since its first event in 2014. “We partner with Empowerhouse because we believe in the mission of the organization and recognize the vital role it plays in our community,” said Jeff Small, owner of Rio Car Wash. “This annual event is a fantastic way for our customers to learn about Empowerhouse and know that their car wash dollars are going to benefit a worthy cause. It is also a great opportunity for our wash and our employees to help support the efforts of the organization.”