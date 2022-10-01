 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FUNDRAISERS: Groups work together to support Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation

  • 0
FUNDRAISERS: Groups work together to support Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation

Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser.

Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company hosted a charitable event at its taproom in July. This event, along with a donation from one of the NCOF members, resulted in a donation of $545 to the Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation, which was accepted by Fire Chief Jay Cullinan on Aug. 5. The foundation was grateful for those donations and the support of the community. Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company will also sponsor the putting green at the foundation’s inaugural golf tournament on Oct. 20 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.

Bruce Boileau, Bobby Cook, Fire Chief Jay Cullinan, Dorraine Petras and Kathy Marcus are pictured left to right.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford county schools

Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert