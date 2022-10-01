FUNDRAISERS: Groups work together to support Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation

Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company hosted a charitable event at its taproom in July. This event, along with a donation from one of the NCOF members, resulted in a donation of $545 to the Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation, which was accepted by Fire Chief Jay Cullinan on Aug. 5. The foundation was grateful for those donations and the support of the community. Newcomers and Old Friends Club and Maltese Brewing Company will also sponsor the putting green at the foundation’s inaugural golf tournament on Oct. 20 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.