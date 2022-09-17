G3 Community Services awarded $10,000 grant from Sheehy Toyota of Stafford

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford has awarded a grant of $10,000 to G3 Community Services. The funds from this grant will allow the nonprofit to extend its programs supporting local youth, veterans and those less fortunate to more citizens across Stafford County.

“Sheehy Toyota of Stafford continues to be a major supporter of G3CS’ work in Stafford County. We are so grateful to have such a positive and ongoing relationship with an amazing community partner over the last three years. This award will continue our efforts to bring new and innovative resources to serve the families and students of Stafford County through our programs. We are eternally grateful, and this is a lasting and fruitful partnership, ” said G3CS founder and chairman Vernon Green Jr.

“Sheehy Toyota of Stafford should be commended for its continued support of the Stafford community and G3CS’ efforts to help those in need. We thank you for your generous support,” G3CS Vice-Chairman Wendy Maurer said.

“G3 Community Services has such a tremendous impact on our community through their dedication to empower, teach and guide our youth, veterans and many families,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are thankful for all they do and proud to support their mission.”

G3CS Executive Director Devon Heholt added, “The demand is great in our community, and these funds help us provide education, opportunities and hope to those in our community that may not have access to resources or opportunities. We are excited and thankful that Sheehy Toyota of Stafford continues to be such a trusted contributor, enabling us to do more for our Stafford community.

This grant continues the relationship between G3CS and Sheehy Toyota. In 2020 the nonprofit received a $10,000 grant, and in 2021 it received a $15,000 grant from the auto dealership.