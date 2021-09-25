Garden Club of Virginia Conservation Forum to explore role, protection of birds

Members of the public can learn all about birds—from their key role in the ecosystem to their unique and lesser-known skills—from experts at “Birds: Feathers, Fields, Forests and Flowers,” the Garden Club of Virginia annual Conservation Forum, on Oct. 25.

Bird populations worldwide are plummeting at alarming rates. In the past 30 years, the bird population in North America has declined by 3 billion, or 1 in 4 birds.

“This forum will deepen our understanding of birds and their habitats and help people of all ages learn ways to protect birds in their own backyards and throughout Virginia,” said Missy Buckingham, president of the Garden Club of Virginia.

Jennifer Ackerman, New York Times best-selling author of “The Genius of Birds,” will be the keynote speaker. Ackerman will lead attendees on an armchair journey to show how birds make and use tools, count, navigate, memorize, communicate and create works of art.

Panelists include Dr. Amy Johnson, program director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute; Dr. Christine Sheppard, director, Glass Collisions Program, American Bird Conservancy; and Stephen Living, habitat education coordinator, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.