Gardeners to gather for National Seed Swap Day

Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area will host its seventh annual seed swap on Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway. The event is free and open to the public, and you don’t have to have seeds to trade. Doors will not open until 9:30 a.m.

Seed swap participants are asked to label seeds, either saved or purchased, and plants with the common name and date of harvest; scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are always welcome.

Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plants or seeds. An invasive plant list for Virginia may be found at dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/invsppdflist. A federal list of noxious weeds is available at invasive.org/ species/list.cfm?id=16.

The event will include two talks: at 10 a.m. Pat Reilly will discuss “Quick Fixes for Disturbed Soils,” and at noon Lisa Waddell will present “Winter Sowing: Make Growing Seedlings Fun and Easy.” Children’s activities include story time and fairy gardens, supplies provided. At the Free Trade table, bring usable garden related items that you no longer need to swap for what you do need. Gardening gloves will be sold, and representatives from several gardening and outdoor organizations will be on hand to share information.

Information about saving seeds may be found at extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/saving-seed-7-602. Visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html for more information and seed swap details.