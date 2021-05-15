Gayle Middle School named National Beta School of Merit

T. Benton Gayle Middle School has been named a 2020–21 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on its campus.

The National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America. Members must demonstrate academic achievement, show evidence of leadership, exhibit willingness to perform service and display positive character traits.

“This club is helping to build leaders in our community,” said SCPS Superintendent Scott Kizner. “The goals of the program align well with our mission to inspire and empower all learners to thrive.”

The GMS Junior Beta Club was established just three months ago on Jan. 11, with 36 members registered as new members of the National Beta Club. The club has since grown to include 69 members. Students compete in academic competitions to include language arts, social studies, science, math, career and technical education, and visual and performing arts.