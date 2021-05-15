Gayle Middle School named National Beta School of Merit

T. Benton Gayle Middle School has been named a 2020–21 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on its campus.
The National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America. Members must demonstrate academic achievement, show evidence of leadership, exhibit willingness to perform service and display positive character traits.
“This club is helping to build leaders in our community,” said SCPS Superintendent Scott Kizner. “The goals of the program align well with our mission to inspire and empower all learners to thrive.”
The GMS Junior Beta Club was established just three months ago on Jan. 11, with 36 members registered as new members of the National Beta Club. The club has since grown to include 69 members. Students compete in academic competitions to include language arts, social studies, science, math, career and technical education, and visual and performing arts.
This year, GMS students participated in the virtual Virginia State Convention, competing in 23 competitions and receiving 16 champion awards, three second-place awards, and one third-place award. Further, the T. Benton Gayle candidate for Junior State Secretary, Kole Austin, won election and will begin service on July 1 for the 2021–2022 term. In this role, Kole will be a state representative for the Junior Beta club and is eligible to run for National Secretary.
“All of my seventh and eighth grade members who competed in language arts, math and science won Champion. Gabriella Kang also earned Best in Show for Visual Arts, in addition to taking the champion awards for drawing and jewelry,” said club sponsor Jeremy B. Utt, a mathematics teacher at GMS. “This is extraordinary—I’ve never had this level of success in a Beta club. I’m very proud of the students.”
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29 percent of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.