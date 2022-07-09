Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America enjoy active spring

By Bill Halpin

The Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America set up displays at three area libraries for three days each on three consecutive weeks in March. At each location the group featured its 2022 theme, ”Irish Signers of the Declaration of Independence,” displayed the governor’s proclamation of March as Irish American Heritage Month, and distributed informational hand-outs. On two dates, the Muggivan School of Irish Dance performed to appreciative audiences.

In April, the division donated $3,000 to support summer work camp programs sponsored by four local Catholic parishes. Work Camp is a youth ministry program culminating in a week-long opportunity to make houses warmer, safer and drier. Projects can be massive: new roofs, wheelchair ramps, decks, plumbing repairs and everything in-between.

The division hosted its ninth annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic in May at “Best of the ‘Burg” Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Eighty-six golfers played on a sunny, warm Monday morning. The foursome of Rich McInnis, Terry Sindt, Jim Corsones and Dan Cronin posted 23 under par to win the tournament. In a close second place was the foursome of Pete Needham, Charlie Pitts, Dick Hagaman and Donny Tilch at 21 under. Others won donated raffle prizes and one lucky golfer won the 50/50. Golf manager Eric Barnes and his pro-shop staff did an outstanding job organizing the golfers, and LOWA food and beverage manager Ryan Richards and his staff served prime rib with chocolate cake chaser.

Also in May AOH recognized Gene McKenna for his more than 50 years as a Hibernian Brother. McKenna, a former U.S. Marine, joined the AOH in Danbury, Connecticut, where he was honored as the “Hibernian of the Year.” As job transfers brought McKenna to the Fredericksburg area, he transferred to the Meagher Division. His creativity, leadership and readiness to volunteer garnered him a second Hibernian of the Year award in 2015. The division also recognized Dennis O’Leary who was voted the 2021 Hibernian of the Year. His efforts provided the technical glue that kept the division active during two years of remote meetings.

In June, the division donated $3,000 in scholastic awards to graduating eighth graders destined to attend a Catholic high school next fall. This year the awards were presented to Holy Cross Academy graduate Makayla Sullivan and St. Patrick School graduate Mallory Bruggeman. Both graduates will attend St. Michael the Archangel High School.

Proceeds from the Shamrock Golf Classic and the annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle make these and other donations possible.