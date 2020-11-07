General Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians hosts successful fundraisers

In spite of the pandemic, the General Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America, successfully completed its two annual fundraising programs. As always, the Hibernians thank the Fredericksburg area community for its critical support for the fundraisers.

These successes have enabled the division to honor all of its 2020 charitable donation goals, totaling approximately $10,000. These include Birthright, Mary’s Shelter, the Paul Stefan Foundation, four parish work camps, scholastic awards, the Irish Cultural Center of Virginia and others. The General Meagher Division was recognized by the AOH National Board for its outstanding record of charitable donations amounting to approximately 85 percent of its annual revenue.

The 12th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle winning ticket was drawn at the Colonial Tavern, Home to the Irish Brigade, on Sept. 19. This year’s winners are Mark and Sally Black. Eamon, Lily, Sally and Mark Black, along with family mascot Tripp, are pictured with the $2,500 check.

The seventh annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, delayed from early April, was played on Sept. 28 at Meadows Farm Golf Course in Locust Grove. Seventy players registered to play and enjoyed 18 holes on a beautiful fall day of competition and camaraderie, followed by a fine steak dinner. The first place foursome was Al Sauter, John Creamer, Michael Paul and Ian Valentine, with a winning score of 47. Second place belonged to the foursome of the Rev. John Ziegler, Edwin Hanson, Larry Miller and Chris Talty (51). Again, the Hibernians gratefully thank the 20 companies and individuals who sponsored holes. A list of sponsors is available at aohfredericksburg.org.