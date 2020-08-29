Germanna begins virtual fall semester with drive-through pep rallies at Locust Grove and Fredericksburg campuses

Hundreds of students took part in drive-through fall semester welcome pep rallies at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove and Fredericksburg campuses Aug. 20 and 21.
Because of the pandemic, Germanna President Janet Gullickson decided early to take GCC almost completely online for the fall semester, and she attended Thursday’s masked, social-distanced drive-through event to welcome students, who received free college apparel and gear.
As most colleges saw pandemic-related declines, Germanna saw enrollment surge 28 percent over the summer as classes went online.
As the fall semester approached, Germanna enrollment was down somewhat over what it was this week last year, but remained ahead of most other colleges around the state and the nation. College officials expect enrollment for staggered fall sessions to increase as it becomes clear that many universities around the state will be unable to hold classes on campus and host students in dormitories.
Germanna’s tuition is one-third that of a typical public university and some families may not want to pay full tuition for online classes through a university that may be taken for less online through GCC.
Germanna was fielding a flurry of inquiries from students who had been accepted at universities asking about GCC’s fall classes, which began Monday, Aug. 24. Other sessions were scheduled to start later.
Most students will never need to go to campus. Some, such as nursing students, may need to take a class such as a lab or a Workforce training class in person, and Germanna has developed protocols to keep them, faculty and staff safe. Those include daily CDC self wellness assessments before coming to campus, wearing face coverings or face shields at all times, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing hands upon entering the building and doing so frequently while there.
Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each class, and social distancing will be in effect for seating.
Students who must come to campus for a lab are required to follow maps provided for each building, entering and exiting the building as directed. There are directional arrows to guide them and marks on the floor to help students maintain the appropriate six feet social distance.
