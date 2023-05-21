Retired Germanna Community College President David A. Sam won a first-place award in the Virginia Professional Communicators’ annual communications contest, which was held May 5 at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg branch.

The award was for a book of poetry he entered in the writing category for books, short stories, verse and creative verse. Sam has written poetry for years and is currently an adjunct professor at GCC and a freelance writer.

The contest recognizes outstanding work by VPC members. Among the winners, 30 first place entries advanced to the national contest.

This year’s communications contest drew 67 entries from 21 applicants from across the state. Many applicants had co-entrants, so the overall pool represents the work of about 30 people. The contest attracted several non-members, who have now joined the organization.

Six judges with expertise in a wide range of communication fields evaluated the competitive entries. The results include 55 winning entries.

Official results of the national contest will be announced during an awards dinner at the National Federation of Press Women conference on June 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio.