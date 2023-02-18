GERMANNA PRESIDENT: ATLANTIC BUILDERS’ PHILANTHROPY INSPIRES

Atlantic Builders and its trade partners donated $25,000 to the Germanna Educational Foundation recently as part of its annual Give Back Home philanthropy program.

“Atlantic Builders and their trade partners serve their communities with generosity and purpose,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson. “Their efforts inspire all of us at Germanna to do better because that is our shared commitment, too.”

Germanna’s Special Assistant to the President for Institutional Advancement Bruce Davis said: “Atlantic Builders continues to amaze me with their dedication to developing our area’s workforce. They are a model citizen in my book, making Fredericksburg and our surroundings a better place to live and work.”

Germanna serves about 13,000 students—combining for-credit students and non-credit workforce training students— in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Orange, Caroline, King George and Madison counties.