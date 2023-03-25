Representatives from Giant present a $50,000 check to representatives of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The donation, made through the Giant Family Foundation, will support the food bank’s School Pantry program. This program helps alleviate childhood hunger by bridging the hunger gap when a reliable food source may not be available. In order to aid the most vulnerable children and families, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank works with schools in their service area that maintain the highest level of free and reduced lunch rates. The food bank provides nutritious foods that can easily be prepared for the family at home.