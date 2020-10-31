Girls' Troop lives outdoor code in conservation project success

The Founder of Scouting, Lord Baden–Powell said: “God has given us a world to live in that is full of beauties and wonders … if only we have the sense to look at them in that light.” The Scouts BSA Outdoor Code tells Scouts “to be conservation minded.”
Setting a great example of caretaking the gifts of nature and putting the Scouts BSA Outdoor Code into action, Scouts BSA Troop 840 Girls conducted its first conservation project in October. Scouts harvested, cleaned, stored, planted and marked more than 80 pawpaw and 30 persimmon seeds.
Troop 840G Scouts, Cristlin F., Sophia W. and Sydney G., led by Senior Patrol Leader Paige W. and Patrol Leader Mckayla W., worked closely with Izaak Walton League’s Alexandria/Stafford conservation committee chair Guy Cox to successfully complete the project at the Izaak Walton League property in Stafford County.
This project was important because, although pawpaw and persimmon are fruit trees native to Virginia, they cannot thrive on their own. Pawpaw trees require pollination from an unrelated tree to bear fruit. Persimmon trees generally need a male tree to pollinate a female tree to produce fruit. These factors, combined with the large seeds that are not eaten and spread by animals, hinder fruit bearing pawpaw and persimmon groves.
While Scouts BSA activities are always meant to be fun with a purpose, true success for the Scouts started with prior proper planning and preparation by the senior patrol leader and adult Troop leaders. Troop 840G Scouts planned and prepared to ensure safety was taken into consideration for all aspects of the project and that all Scouts would be properly trained in the skills and tools needed to succeed.
Fitting the project in with other Scout Skills Campout activities that same weekend made for a tight schedule, but the Troop’s senior patrol leader and patrol leader prioritized and adjusted plans to make it work. Scouts worked in teams to locate good planting areas and properly plant the seeds. Specific knowledge about ensuring optimum conditions were provided by Guy Cox, and Troop 840G adult leaders provided safety oversight and mentorship. Areas were marked with purple PVC stakes so Scouts can check on their plantings next year.
While this was Troop 840G’s first conservation project, the Scouts have conducted several community focused service projects. These included projects for our nation’s veterans in conjunction with Vets on Track, which furnishes and decorates homes with essentials and comfort items for homeless veterans, and Black Horse Forge, which provides free metal forging classes and facilities for veterans, plans to expand into woodworking and keeps horses, donkeys and chickens for visiting veterans to care for. Additionally, Troop 840G Scouts have participated in the National Night Out opening ceremony and Scouting for Food.
Ready to start your own family’s Scouting adventures? To join BSA, go to beascout.org to find a BSA Scout unit near you. For more information on Scouting in the Fredericksburg area contact Tom Friedel, district executive, at Tom.Friedel@Scouting.org; or call 301/221-4286.
