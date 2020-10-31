Girls' Troop lives outdoor code in conservation project success

The Founder of Scouting, Lord Baden–Powell said: “God has given us a world to live in that is full of beauties and wonders … if only we have the sense to look at them in that light.” The Scouts BSA Outdoor Code tells Scouts “to be conservation minded.”

Setting a great example of caretaking the gifts of nature and putting the Scouts BSA Outdoor Code into action, Scouts BSA Troop 840 Girls conducted its first conservation project in October. Scouts harvested, cleaned, stored, planted and marked more than 80 pawpaw and 30 persimmon seeds.

Troop 840G Scouts, Cristlin F., Sophia W. and Sydney G., led by Senior Patrol Leader Paige W. and Patrol Leader Mckayla W., worked closely with Izaak Walton League’s Alexandria/Stafford conservation committee chair Guy Cox to successfully complete the project at the Izaak Walton League property in Stafford County.

This project was important because, although pawpaw and persimmon are fruit trees native to Virginia, they cannot thrive on their own. Pawpaw trees require pollination from an unrelated tree to bear fruit. Persimmon trees generally need a male tree to pollinate a female tree to produce fruit. These factors, combined with the large seeds that are not eaten and spread by animals, hinder fruit bearing pawpaw and persimmon groves.