GIVING: Coworkers' annual campaign helps provide Christmas gifts for area children and seniors

Every year, Atlantic Builders employees donate their time and treasure to a Holiday Hope campaign. This year, they collectively gave more than $16,000 to provide Christmas gifts for 65 children and 25 seniors in the area as well as $2,500 to holiday programs at the sheriff’s offices in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. One of Atlantic Builders’ core values is giving back, and its team members look forward to participating in Holiday Hope each year, splitting into teams and shopping for Christmas gifts for families in the area who would not otherwise have much of a Christmas.