Every year, Atlantic Builders employees donate their time and treasure to a Holiday Hope campaign. This year, they collectively gave more than $16,000 to provide Christmas gifts for 65 children and 25 seniors in the area as well as $2,500 to holiday programs at the sheriff’s offices in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. One of Atlantic Builders’ core values is giving back, and its team members look forward to participating in Holiday Hope each year, splitting into teams and shopping for Christmas gifts for families in the area who would not otherwise have much of a Christmas.
GIVING: Coworkers' annual campaign helps provide Christmas gifts for area children and seniors
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed Deputy N.M. Notgrass and Deputy C.M. Riggle, who recently graduated from the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.
Stafford County turned out to celebrate the season with a Christmas parade at Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Dec. 18.
Lindsey Hathorne and Sydney Landreth will attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., next summer.
St. Margaret’s School is accepting applications for its Daingerfield Merit Scholarship.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Students were able to make 33 full baskets; the items fed families for Thanksgiving and while students were home on break.
General Federation of Women's Clubs International President Marion St. Clair, in blue, Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg President Bev Rawlings, in red, and members Ronda Worcester and Carolyn Ledbetter gather around the Christmas tree at the GFWC Holiday Reception.
BELMONT UNIVERSITY
MAYFIELD OPEN HOUSE CANCELED
The Piedmont Environmental Council has announced the winners of its annual photo contest, selected by public vote.