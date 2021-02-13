GIVING TREE: Woman's club donates to closet at James Monroe High School

Judy Mitchell and Marie Thomas, representing the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, present $350 in underwear and socks to Tammy Clark for the Giving Tree Closet at James Monroe High School.

The Giving Tree Closet was initiated by Clark, a ninth-grade health and physical education teacher at JMHS. Clark provides and maintains an assortment of clothing for high school students in need. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is happy to support this worthwhile project and to help those students in these challenging times of COVID-19.