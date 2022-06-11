GO STAFFORD: EDA promotes opportunities in county

Chairman of the Stafford EDA Joel Griffin receives a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch in recognition of International Economic Development Week. To further celebrate the event, a new Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism Profile was launched. This brochure provides a high-level overview of how our local economic development organization supports business. This integrated marketing and communications brochure educates readers on programs, resources and initiatives offered to attract, create and retain jobs in Stafford. A copy can be found at gostaffordva.com/top-reasons.