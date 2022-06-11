 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GO STAFFORD: EDA promotes opportunities in county

EDA Chairman Joel Griffin Receives Proclamation from Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch

EDA Chairman Joel Griffin receives proclamation from Stafford BoS Chairman Crystal Vanuch.

Chairman of the Stafford EDA Joel Griffin receives a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch in recognition of International Economic Development Week. To further celebrate the event, a new Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism Profile was launched. This brochure provides a high-level overview of how our local economic development organization supports business. This integrated marketing and communications brochure educates readers on programs, resources and initiatives offered to attract, create and retain jobs in Stafford. A copy can be found at gostaffordva.com/top-reasons.

INCOSE, PMI: Groups host Aegis engineer at dinner program

INCOSE, PMI: Groups host Aegis engineer at dinner program

Nicholas Fronzo, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AEGIS Program Director, was the distinguished lecturer for a joint meeting of the Project Management Institute and the International Council of System Engineers in April at Park Lane Tavern. 

