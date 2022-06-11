Chairman of the Stafford EDA Joel Griffin receives a proclamation from the Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch in recognition of International Economic Development Week. To further celebrate the event, a new Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism Profile was launched. This brochure provides a high-level overview of how our local economic development organization supports business. This integrated marketing and communications brochure educates readers on programs, resources and initiatives offered to attract, create and retain jobs in Stafford. A copy can be found at gostaffordva.com/top-reasons.
GO STAFFORD: EDA promotes opportunities in county
Dahlgren Museum is happy to return to public events after an extended amount of down time due to the pandemic, and several events are being planned at The Estate at White Hall.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Students from Stafford High School performed well at the 57th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference held in April in Virginia Beach.
The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Sabrina Van, a Massaponax High School graduate who will attend Princeton University this fall.
Nicholas Fronzo, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AEGIS Program Director, was the distinguished lecturer for a joint meeting of the Project Management Institute and the International Council of System Engineers in April at Park Lane Tavern.
Members of the Newcomers and Old Friends Club have donated Jared Boxes, gift and graduation cards for homeless high school graduates, and helped sponsor the driving range at the food bank's golf tournament.
Roberta Schreiber and Rene Laws have received their next level Paul Harris pins.
For the first time in three years, University of Mary Washington will host hundreds of alumni for Reunion Weekend, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
PHI KAPPA PHI