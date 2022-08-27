GOAL: Student working to turn dream into reality in Colonial Beach

Emory Steffey, a student at Colonial Beach Elementary School, came up with a dream when she was 10 years old: building an outdoor basketball court to use during recess. The school is limited with playgrounds and things for the older kids to do outside. She presented her idea to the School Board, explaining what she was thinking, her estimated cost and why she wanted to do this. She immediately received a $3,000 donation from BAMM: Beach Arts Music & Mentoring. Emory has also helped with bingo, which is held at the Ice House Brewery and Kitchen on the last Monday of the month. It is free to play, but donations are requested for the school and the basketball court. So far, $1,500 has been collected from bingo alone. The court was recently poured, and attention has been turned to other items needed for the court. Emory is pictured with Terri McClure, School Board; Clint Mitchell, superintendent; and Tara Seeber, vice chair of the School Board and executive director of accountability and operations.