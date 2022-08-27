Emory Steffey, a student at Colonial Beach Elementary School, came up with a dream when she was 10 years old: building an outdoor basketball court to use during recess. The school is limited with playgrounds and things for the older kids to do outside. She presented her idea to the School Board, explaining what she was thinking, her estimated cost and why she wanted to do this. She immediately received a $3,000 donation from BAMM: Beach Arts Music & Mentoring. Emory has also helped with bingo, which is held at the Ice House Brewery and Kitchen on the last Monday of the month. It is free to play, but donations are requested for the school and the basketball court. So far, $1,500 has been collected from bingo alone. The court was recently poured, and attention has been turned to other items needed for the court. Emory is pictured with Terri McClure, School Board; Clint Mitchell, superintendent; and Tara Seeber, vice chair of the School Board and executive director of accountability and operations.
GOAL: Student working to turn dream into reality in Colonial Beach
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five Boy Scouts from Troop 165 in Spotsylvania County ascended to Eagle Scout status during a Court of Honor ceremony held in July at Christ Episcopal Church.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Over the past 18 years, the RCC Preakness Party has provided more than $1 million in support of Rappahannock Community College and its students.
Brooke Point High School's Alexie Prophete was one of 60 rising seniors selected from around the state to experience what it is like to attend the State Police Academy as a trooper trainee.
APPRECIATION BREAKFAST TICKETS AVAILABLE
Public input is being sought for planning the Northern Neck commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 2026.
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair continued an almost 80 year tradition of crowning Miss Fredericksburg Fair on July 29.