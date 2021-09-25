GOLD AWARD>> Girl Scout's project focuses on river safety

Brooke Weaver, a student at Massaponax High School, has recently completed her project for the Gold Award. This is the highest award achievable in Girl Scouts, as it requires a sustainable impact and at least 80 hours of community service. Weaver’s project was focused on bringing awareness to river safety through artwork. She created a series of sidewalk chalk pieces and digitally designed a poster that promoted this awareness.

The chalk series was at the entrance to Ficklen Island along the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail from late July to Labor Day weekend. Overall, there were six pieces, one done each weekend. The last one was coordinated so that fellow Girl Scouts from Troop 468 assisted. Furthermore, each piece portrayed a specific message relating to river safety.

The digitally designed poster was placed at various locations around Fredericksburg and along the Rappahannock River, including Old Mill Park. It highlighted the same river safety points: wear a life jacket, bring a buddy, wear foot protection, watch for debris, and beware drop-offs and undertow.

Weaver collaborated with the Respect the Rapp coalition, Friends of the Rappahannock and Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. Pictures of the sidewalk chalk series were posted on the Respect the Rapp Facebook page and more information will be put on its website.