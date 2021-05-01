 Skip to main content
GOOD CITIZEN: Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR presents annual award
The Washington–Lewis Chapter of the NSDAR presented the Good Citizen Award to James Monroe High School Senior Kyla Bayton.

The Washington–Lewis Chapter of the NSDAR presented the Good Citizen Award to James Monroe High School Senior Kyla Bayton. Chosen by the faculty for the award, Bayton exemplifies the four qualities of good citizenship: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Pictured are Laurie Carter, Washington–Lewis Good Citizens chair; Kyla Bayton, winner; Robin Bayton, mother; Lynda Baer, chapter regent; and Dr. Tim Duffy, principal of JMHS.

