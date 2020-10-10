Grant helps The Table at St. George’s fight food insecurity

The Table at St. George’s has been awarded a $15,000 grant by The Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition to help fund its Table in the World initiative, which distributes fresh food from local farmers to Fredericksburg area communities experiencing food insecurity.

Every week, TITW distributes at least 4,000 pounds of fresh food, including vegetables, fruit, cheese and eggs. This grant award will cover five weeks of distribution at 10 local sites: Hazel Hill, Healthy Generations, Heritage Park, LUCHA Ministries Inc., Madonna House, Mayfield, Mill Park Terrace, Rappahannock Area Community Service Board, Stafford Food Security and Stafford Junction. The sites benefit seniors, low-income families, people with mental health and substance use disorders, developmental disorders, and a nonprofit focused on assisting the Latinx community.

Founded in 2012 as an alternative to the church’s emergency food pantry, The Table at St. George’s is a weekly market-style food pantry where all are welcome. In 2017, The Table expanded into the community through its Table in the World initiative that provides produce to seniors and others experiencing food insecurity. Due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Table ceased operating in person in March. Since then, the TITW model was expanded to safely bring weekly deliveries of fresh produce to 10 sites in the Fredericksburg area using low contact distribution.