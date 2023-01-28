The Greater Falls Run Lions Club recently completed a fundraising effort for hurricane relief. Lions members, along with residents of the Falls Run community in Stafford County, raised $1,200 to support ongoing relief efforts in Florida, where many are still homeless following last year's hurricanes. Lions encourage everyone to help. Lion Jim Purton, first vice president, and Lion Bill York, club president, are pictured.
Greater Falls Run Lions Club continues to support hurricane relief efforts
