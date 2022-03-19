Group plants native trees to celebrate 20th anniversary

Davis Defense Group Inc. celebrated its 20th year of excellence by partnering with We Plant Trees to plant more than 200 native trees in the Stafford County area.

Volunteers from DDG, We Plant Trees and Friends of the Rappahannock joined together March 5 to plant more than 300 Virginia native trees to mitigate the environmental impact of new residential developments in the Stafford area. Types of trees planted included river birch, red maple, white oak, flowering and silky dogwood, American beech, eastern redbud and sycamore.

DDG supports and believes in We Plant Trees’ mission of inspiring others and working to cultivate a better world for our children that counters world trends such as global warming. It works to help create a future that considers and incorporates sustainable environmental practices into everyday life. DDG has been committed to giving back to the Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania region since its inception in 2002.

“DDG donates thousands of dollars every year, which has an immediate positive impact for the charities in the communities we serve. In celebration of DDG’s 20th anniversary, we are excited to continue this trend by creating something that can be enjoyed by future generations as well,” said CEO Kristi Wilder. “Doing this work alongside DDG team members and neighbors makes it all the more meaningful.”

DDG is a fast-growing women-owned small business with three offices in the area and operations worldwide. DDG has provided professional service solutions to the United States Armed Forces since 2002. These services include business analytics, IT and cybersecurity, acquisition, engineering, medical science and technology, and education. Information about Davis Defense may be found at its website, davisdefense.com.