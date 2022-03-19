 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Group plants native trees to celebrate 20th anniversary

  • 0
Group plants native trees to celebrate 20th anniversary

Volunteers plant native trees to mitigate the environmental impact of development.

Davis Defense Group Inc. celebrated its 20th year of excellence by partnering with We Plant Trees to plant more than 200 native trees in the Stafford County area.

Volunteers from DDG, We Plant Trees and Friends of the Rappahannock joined together March 5 to plant more than 300 Virginia native trees to mitigate the environmental impact of new residential developments in the Stafford area. Types of trees planted included river birch, red maple, white oak, flowering and silky dogwood, American beech, eastern redbud and sycamore.

DDG supports and believes in We Plant Trees’ mission of inspiring others and working to cultivate a better world for our children that counters world trends such as global warming. It works to help create a future that considers and incorporates sustainable environmental practices into everyday life. DDG has been committed to giving back to the Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania region since its inception in 2002.

“DDG donates thousands of dollars every year, which has an immediate positive impact for the charities in the communities we serve. In celebration of DDG’s 20th anniversary, we are excited to continue this trend by creating something that can be enjoyed by future generations as well,” said CEO Kristi Wilder. “Doing this work alongside DDG team members and neighbors makes it all the more meaningful.”

People are also reading…

DDG is a fast-growing women-owned small business with three offices in the area and operations worldwide. DDG has provided professional service solutions to the United States Armed Forces since 2002. These services include business analytics, IT and cybersecurity, acquisition, engineering, medical science and technology, and education. Information about Davis Defense may be found at its website, davisdefense.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friends of Dragon Run readies for paddle trips

Friends of Dragon Run readies for paddle trips

This year’s spring paddle season will begin April 15 and end May 16. Trips will be conducted every day except Wednesdays, which are reserved for group paddles. Each trip will accommodate eight guests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert