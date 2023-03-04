Members of the planning team for Via Colori Stafford 2023 got in the artistic spirit and tried their hands at painting on canvas. On Sept 23 and 24, more than 75 local artists will create chalk masterpieces on the street. There will be two days of entertainment with music, food and performances while the community watches artists complete their creations. More information is available on the ViaColoriStafford Facebook page.
Group prepares for Via Colori Stafford
