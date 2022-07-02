 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HANDMADE: Teddy bears for children donated to Caroline County Sheriff's Office

Linda Soby delivers handmade bears to Chief Deputy Maj. C.S. Moser, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Soby delivers 33 handmade teddy bears to Chief Deputy Maj. C.S. Moser. Each teddy bear will be issued to Caroline County Sheriff’s Office deputies for children who are in need of assistance from the CCSO. The idea for the bears began at a church in South Carolina, where members made crochet bears for children in Ukraine.

After making bears for Ukrainian children, Soby decided to make the bears for her community. Soby’s friend, Leigh Baysden, recommended the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. Each bear Soby crochets takes about six hours to complete. The bears have become a great way to help those who deal with anxiety, PTSD, trauma and other situations. Soby also started the Teddy Scarf Program, where she creates scarves to help comfort adults.

To assist Soby in making more bears for children, colorful yarn may be donated to the CCSO. Crafters interested in making these bears may contact the CCSO for a copy of the pattern.

ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 combined the Beacon Grant with the Spotlight Grant and donated $6,000 to Empowerhouse, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families with free and confidential services. 

