Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District awards annual scholarships

Jordyn Rollins–Williams, Helena Loucas and Peyton Conti are the 2021 recipients of $5,000 scholarships awarded by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District.

Hanover–Caroline SWCD annually awards three $5,000 college scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants must indicate they have chosen to pursue academic studies in conservation, agricultural or environmental fields.

Jordyn Rollins–Williams of Caroline County graduated from Caroline High School, ranking fifth in her class. A member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and James Farmer Scholars, Rollins–Williams also held SCA class offices, served as percussion captain for the CHS marching band and held leadership roles in many other extracurricular activities. She was also recognized for perfect attendance, kindergarten through 12th grade, and received the Outstanding Leadership recognition from the Caroline County School Board. Rollins–Williams plans to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, where she will major in environmental science and policy.