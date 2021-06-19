Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District awards annual scholarships

Jordyn Rollins–Williams, Helena Loucas and Peyton Conti are the 2021 recipients of $5,000 scholarships awarded by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District.
Hanover–Caroline SWCD annually awards three $5,000 college scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants must indicate they have chosen to pursue academic studies in conservation, agricultural or environmental fields.
Jordyn Rollins–Williams of Caroline County graduated from Caroline High School, ranking fifth in her class. A member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and James Farmer Scholars, Rollins–Williams also held SCA class offices, served as percussion captain for the CHS marching band and held leadership roles in many other extracurricular activities. She was also recognized for perfect attendance, kindergarten through 12th grade, and received the Outstanding Leadership recognition from the Caroline County School Board. Rollins–Williams plans to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, where she will major in environmental science and policy.
Peyton Conti of Hanover County graduated from Mechanicsville High School. A member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Spanish Honors Society and International Thespian Society, she participated in many extracurricular activities and worked as a lifeguard at Battlefield Green Pool and the YMCA. Conti plans to attend Radford University where she will major in music therapy and minor in environmental science.
Helena Loucas, also of Hanover, graduated from Atlee High School. A member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and National Green School Society, Loucas was also active in Atlee High School’s Theater Raiders Players and Show Choir. She participated in many extracurricular and volunteer activities in her community and at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Loucas will attend Longwood College, where she will major in environmental science.