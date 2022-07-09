Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District awards scholarships

Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District annually awards three $5,000 college scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants must indicate they have chosen to pursue academic studies in conservation, agricultural or environmental fields.

Evan Dauksys of Hanover County graduated from Patrick Henry High School in June, ranking in the top 15% of his class. As a member of National Honor Society, serving as the Patrick Henry president, and a member of National Beta Club, Dauksys was also recognized by Hanover County as a Hanover Scholar, a four-year Scholar Athlete on the PHHS soccer team, and as an Atheneum Scholar by Coastal Carolina University. While at Patrick Henry, Dauksys completed high-level science projects focused on marine conservation and volunteer projects that included maintaining turtle nest enclosures for the National Park Service in Ocracoke, North Carolina. Dauksys will attend Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, where he will major in marine science.

Tyler Rankin of Hanover graduated from Mechanicsville High School in June, ranking in the top 5% of his class. Among other leadership roles, Rankin was a member of National Honor Society, serving as the Mechanicsville High School president, and a member of Beta Club, the Spanish Honors Society and the Future Farmers of America. Rankin demonstrated his strong interest in agriculture by competing in the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2021, individually placing 34th out of 154 competitors and receiving a gold rating. Rankin will attend Virginia Tech as a first-generation college student and major in animal and poultry science as a pre-veterinary student.

Aleksandra Witkowski of Caroline County graduated from Caroline High School in June, ranking in the top 10% of her class. Also a high-achieving Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School student, Witkowski was a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club and the CHHS Environmental Club. Witkowski demonstrated her leadership skills and strong work ethic through a supervisory role in her employment at Kings Dominion for four years. Witkowski will attend the University of Mary Washington as a first-generation college student and major in biology and marine science.